State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 810 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,907 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,861 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Phillip Securities raised Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 4.7%

ADBE opened at $382.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.38. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

