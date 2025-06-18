Hoge Financial Services LLC Has $33 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 23.1% of Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hoge Financial Services LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $32,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,807,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,161.1% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $327.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.11. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

