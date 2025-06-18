Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Trimmed by BostonPremier Wealth LLC

BostonPremier Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 4.2% of BostonPremier Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BostonPremier Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $177.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

