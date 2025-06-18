Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $931,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,022,224,000. Finally, Landing Point Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Trading Up 0.2%
MA opened at $569.56 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $558.05 and its 200 day moving average is $544.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,196,757.55. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,513 shares of company stock worth $23,166,463. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
