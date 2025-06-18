iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Holdings Boosted by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1,532.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,747,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 33,419 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 32,375 shares in the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 287,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $122.50 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $99.48 and a 1 year high of $127.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.92.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

