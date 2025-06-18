Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $177.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.50.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

