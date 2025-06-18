3,627 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $271.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $269.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

