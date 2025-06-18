Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Invests $203,000 in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 859 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $220.62 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The stock has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.24.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

