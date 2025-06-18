Barrett & Company Inc. Reduces Position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Barrett & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $95.18 on Wednesday. Target Corporation has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day moving average is $114.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. KGI Securities set a $132.00 price objective on Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

