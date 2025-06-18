MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 342 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. PUREfi Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.3% during the first quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.3% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 346.4% during the first quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 3.4%

NYSE NVO opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $148.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

