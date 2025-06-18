PSI Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 270.7% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 23.3% in the first quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hoge Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $290.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.78. The company has a market cap of $155.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

