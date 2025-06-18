Community Bank N.A. Acquires 927 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,601,000 after acquiring an additional 639,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,844,000 after purchasing an additional 82,758 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,220 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,834,000 after purchasing an additional 440,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,648,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $124.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.33. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.46.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

