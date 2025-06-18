Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,878 Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,885,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,852,731,000 after purchasing an additional 779,054 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,097,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,949,857,000 after buying an additional 124,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,873,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,930,833,000 after buying an additional 385,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,562,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,529,000 after buying an additional 135,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,503,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,168,000 after acquiring an additional 357,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.21 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

