Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 141.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,934 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

