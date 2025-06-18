Q1 EPS Estimates for NIKE Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a report released on Tuesday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Cfra Research raised NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Trading Down 3.0%

NKE stock opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average is $68.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in NIKE by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 53.16%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.