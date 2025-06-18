Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 380,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 431,915 shares.The stock last traded at $122.72 and had previously closed at $120.97.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.7%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,582,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,861,000 after purchasing an additional 216,103 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,215,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,273,000 after buying an additional 31,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,549,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,065,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 863,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,184,000 after buying an additional 171,219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

