Liquid Strategies LLC Buys 35,184 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Liquid Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,184 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Liquid Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $30,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the period. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,702,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 95,221 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MUB stock opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

