NBT Bank N A NY Trims Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Chubb by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $2,177,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $283.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $251.42 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.94 and its 200 day moving average is $281.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,538 shares in the company, valued at $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,120,374.04. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,108 shares of company stock valued at $31,169,977 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

