ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 0.6% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ASML by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $759.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.74. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $715.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $716.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $913.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.