Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,900 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citizens Jmp upgraded Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone purchased 1,660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,005. This trade represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 475,336 shares in the company, valued at $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:BX opened at $135.65 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.88.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 112.05%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

