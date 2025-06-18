S. R. Schill & Associates Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 289 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Netflix accounts for about 0.2% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,156.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,220.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,262.81. The stock has a market cap of $519.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,132.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1,004.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.