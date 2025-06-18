Puzo Michael J Sells 275 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Puzo Michael J lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,003,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Bell Bank increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 205,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,924,344.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,478,105.49. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $612,330.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,311. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,931 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,930. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.66. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

