Hoge Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hoge Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $183.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.01 and its 200 day moving average is $150.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.93 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

