Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 3.1% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,907.41. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,934 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,196 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $227.44 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

