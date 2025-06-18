Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 140 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.15. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.