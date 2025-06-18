Summa Corp. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Summa Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth $793,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

