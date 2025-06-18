Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,878,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,513,000 after purchasing an additional 764,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,672,000 after buying an additional 999,882 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,740,000 after buying an additional 186,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,201,000 after buying an additional 148,960 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average of $99.88. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

