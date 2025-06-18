PUREfi Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,283 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $824,321,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,958,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,255 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,111,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 14,731.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,651,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.7%

ZTS opened at $161.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $200.33. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.75.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

