Essex Savings Bank Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Stage Harbor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of IVW stock opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average of $99.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

