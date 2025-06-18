Golden Road Advisors LLC Acquires 449 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Golden Road Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.7% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $549.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $524.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.