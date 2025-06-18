S. R. Schill & Associates Acquires 1,026 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 3.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,400.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 124.6% in the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.99. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $80.97.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

