Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $349,699,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $163,409,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 12,313.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,296,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,753 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,753,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,181,000 after buying an additional 1,232,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,791.84. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.93.

Aflac Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $102.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.08 and a 200-day moving average of $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.82. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

