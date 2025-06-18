Warner Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Warner Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 834,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,355,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,820,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11,471.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 49,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.74.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

