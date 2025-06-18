Warner Financial Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 1.7% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average is $62.57.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.