MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $351.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $262.65 and a 52-week high of $358.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.28.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

