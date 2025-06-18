Rakuten Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $48,348,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 44,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 143,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $114.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

