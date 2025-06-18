Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WFC shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

