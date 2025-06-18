State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,717 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $195.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.43. The stock has a market cap of $140.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 24.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

