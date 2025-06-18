Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,974 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

