iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is Hoge Financial Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 5.7% of Hoge Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hoge Financial Services LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,019.0% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 38,039,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,446,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,320 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,108.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,990,000 after purchasing an additional 719,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,658,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,286,000 after purchasing an additional 470,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.88. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $51.34.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

