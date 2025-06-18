Broderick Brian C Boosts Stock Position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,685 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up about 1.5% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Northcoast Research raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

