Aspiriant LLC Has $52.90 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,920 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $52,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

