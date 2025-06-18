Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Increased by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 503,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 40,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 65.2% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 236,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,390,000 after purchasing an additional 93,452 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.60. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2403 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

