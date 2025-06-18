Aspiriant LLC Has $15.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,288,912,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,161,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $172.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.