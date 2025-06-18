Aspiriant LLC Sells 633 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,929 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $64,805,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,722,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Argus cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $292.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

