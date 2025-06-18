Aspiriant LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $268.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.32. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

