NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 18.6% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

