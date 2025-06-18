Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Increased by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,587,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,484,000 after acquiring an additional 667,357 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,561,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,359,000 after purchasing an additional 815,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,754,000 after buying an additional 7,863,718 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,048,000 after buying an additional 2,804,850 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after buying an additional 25,705,141 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.13. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $144.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.39%.

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

