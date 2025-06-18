Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,961 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,158 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,125,000 after purchasing an additional 422,294 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,067,000 after purchasing an additional 236,111 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $271.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.72. The firm has a market cap of $269.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.