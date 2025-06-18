iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $208.55 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.82.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

